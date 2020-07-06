Redford Township — A 5-year-old girl is "alert and conscious" after being shot in the head, police say, by her little brother, 4, early Monday at their Redford Township home.

Police describe the shooting as accidental. It was about 1:40 a.m. when they responded to a report of shots fired on the 26500 block of Plymouth Road. That's east of Inkster Road.

Medics took the girl to a hospital, where police say she's listed in stable condition.

No one has been taken into police custody, said Capt. Al DiPrima, a spokesman for the Redford Police Department. But police have recovered the handgun they believe was involved in the shooting.

The children's parents are cooperating, police said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/07/06/redford-girl-5-shot-head-brother-4/5382797002/