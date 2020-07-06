LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The Yankee Air Museum announced Monday that it has canceled the 2020 Thunder Over Michigan Air Show scheduled for late August.

The two-day event was slated for Aug. 29 and 30 at Willow Run Airport in Washtenaw County.

Kevin Walsh, director of the event, said in the announcement that "in the current environment, we are unable to produce" the popular air show.

Thunder Over Michigan Air Show thrills fans
The majestic yet deadly B-25 'Yankee Warrior' takes to the skies over Willow Run Airport during the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show in Ypsilanti, Michigan on August 4, 2019.
Anthony Tucker, Chelsea Glugla, Janet Rutkowski and Ryan Rutkowski under the tail section of a F-16 while watching the show.
An F-16 Fighting Falcon goes skyward, climbing straight up over the crowd at the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show.
Visitors to the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show take shelter under the wing of a P2 Neptune, made by Lockheed.
Crowds wait in line to see the inside of the huge C-130 J-Model Hercules military transport plane.
The B-25 'Georgie's Gal' roars over the crowd at the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show.
Ten vintage Vought F4U Corsairs line up on the taxi way, later taking flight over the flying enthusiasts at the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show.
The Freundo family from Clarkston take a break under the tail section of a Vought F4U Corsair with its wings in a folded position.
Two P-51's and a F-16 fly in formation during a 'Heritage Flight.'
Two P-51's and a F-16 fly in formation during a 'Heritage Flight.'
A F-16 and two P-51's fly in formation during a 'Heritage Flight.'
A Vought F4U Corsair, one of 10 on hand at the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show.
Landon Vansoelen, 4 checks out the cockpit of a C130.
The majestic yet deadly B-25 'Yankee Warrior' takes to the sky over Willow Run Airport.
The majestic yet deadly B-25 'Yankee Warrior' takes to the sky over Willow Run Airport.
B-25 'Yankee Warrior' taxis for takeoff as the crowd gathers for the show.
An F-16 Fighting Falcon roars over the crowd at the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show.
A Vought F4U Corsair taxis to the runway past an excited crowd of on-lookers.
Four of ten Vought F4U Corsairs take to the sky over Willow Run Airport.
A Vought F4U Corsair, one of 10 on hand at the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show.
Ten Vought F4U Corsairs in the sky over Willow Run Airport during the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show.
    Organizers studied "various socially responsible models," Walsh said, but ultimately "found that It is hard to take a proven model of 21 years and make it work responsibly in an era of global pandemic."

    Thunder Over Michigan Air Show at Willow Run
    Cheryl LaRoy takes pictures as her three-month-old daughter, Anna LaRoy, both of Kalamazoo, wakes up from a nap during the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show at Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti on August 25, 2018. In the background is a 1944 North American B-25 nicknamed, "Georgie's Gal" from the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio.
    People wait to board this early 1940s Lockheed Constellation affectionately known as "The Willy Victor."
    Detroit Metro Airport / Willow Run Airport Police Corporal Kristopher Meyers secures this area as military personnel escort one of two F-35A jets to its viewing area. The F-35As are stationed at Eglin Air Force base in Florida.
    This 1974 C-130 H1 airplane's nickname is "The Spirit of Ashland" (Ohio) and is part of the Ohio Air National Guard's 179th Airlift Wing based at the Mansfield-Lahm Airfield in Mansfield, Ohio.
    Retired Madison Heights fire fighter and aviation enthusiast Tim Kennedy, of Fraser, takes pictures at his 18th air show.
    The Mathew family, of Shelby Twp., walks in front of a C-130 H1.
    Two men, who wish not to be identified, look at the prop and 220 horsepower engine on this 1944 Boeing Stearman PT 17 bi-plane used to train pilots during WWII. The engines were built in Muskegon.
    People look at this 1978 A-10 Warthog from Moody Air Force Base in Georgia.
    Military personnel escort one of two F-35A jets to its viewing area. The F-35As are stationed at Eglin Air Force base in Florida.
    Military personnel escort one of two F-35A jets to its viewing area. The F-35As are stationed at Eglin Air Force base in Florida.
    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are lined up before they perform.
    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are lined up before they perform.
    A Douglas C-47 Skytrain military transport aircraft taxis by the crowd.
    A Vought F4U Corsair fighter aircraft flies inverted.
    A Vought F4U Corsair fighter aircraft flies by.
    A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress strategic bomber prepares to land.
    A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress strategic bomber taxis past the crowd.
    People enter the rear of this 1974 C-130 H1 airplane from the Ohio Air National Guard's 179th Airlift Wing based at the Mansfield-Lahm Airfield in Mansfield, Ohio.
    This B-17 is being towed to another location on the airfield.
    A Curtiss SB2C Helldiver dive bomber, top-left, and a Grumman TBF Avenger torpedo bomber, bottom-left, are followed by a Vought F4U Corsair fighter aircraft.
    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform maneuvers in their F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets over the airfield.
    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform maneuvers in their F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets over the airfield.
    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform maneuvers in their F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets over the airfield as they fly in a line with the control tower in sight.
    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform maneuvers in their F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets over the airfield.
    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform maneuvers in their F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets over the airfield as one F-16 flies inverted over the other jet.
    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform maneuvers in their F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets over the airfield.
    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform maneuvers in their F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets over the airfield as four jets spread apart as the fifth jet, left, speeds by.
    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform maneuvers in their F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets over the airfield.
    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform maneuvers in their F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets over the airfield.
    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform maneuvers in their F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets over the airfield.
      Despite the cancellation, organizers say they'll hold firm to their "strict no-refund policy," the announcement said, but buyers will get complimentary packages to the 2021 and 2022 events.

      The next Thunder Over Michigan event is scheduled for Aug. 7-8, 2021.

      Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/07/06/yankee-air-museum-cancels-2020-thunder-over-michigan-air-show/5383405002/