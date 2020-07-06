The Yankee Air Museum announced Monday that it has canceled the 2020 Thunder Over Michigan Air Show scheduled for late August.

The two-day event was slated for Aug. 29 and 30 at Willow Run Airport in Washtenaw County.

Kevin Walsh, director of the event, said in the announcement that "in the current environment, we are unable to produce" the popular air show.

Organizers studied "various socially responsible models," Walsh said, but ultimately "found that It is hard to take a proven model of 21 years and make it work responsibly in an era of global pandemic."

Despite the cancellation, organizers say they'll hold firm to their "strict no-refund policy," the announcement said, but buyers will get complimentary packages to the 2021 and 2022 events.

The next Thunder Over Michigan event is scheduled for Aug. 7-8, 2021.

