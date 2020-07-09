Westland police are investigating a shooting Thursday evening at Westland Shopping Center.

According to police, an "employee/witness" reported seeing two or three men arguing inside of a perfume store in the mall. One man pulled out a handgun and fired two shots at a man.

All three men left the mall on foot.

There were no reported injuries from the shooting and there is no immediate threat, police said.

Numerous neighboring agencies assisted Westland officers in searching the scene.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/07/09/argument-shots-fired-westland-mall-police/5411237002/