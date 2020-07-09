Lincoln Park — A gym in Lincoln Park was shuttered by city officials enforcing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's continued ban on gym operations during the COVID-19 outbreak, the facility announced on its social media channel.

Raise The Bar Gym on Fort Street closed Wednesday.

On its Facebook page, the gym tells members they will still be charged for July to keep itself afloat with no known end date to the closure order.

Gyms in Michigan had a sliver of hope for reopening when a federal judge in Grand Rapids, Paul Maloney, ruled in mid-June that gyms the governor ordered closed would be allowed to open the next week.

But the state was granted a stay by a federal appeals panel, meaning the executive order — and not the judge's ruling — would remain in effect as the case is decided. Gyms remain under the closure order.

The gyms that sued to reopen have indicated a willingness to take the matter to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Lincoln Park Police Department, the mayor's office and gym owners did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

