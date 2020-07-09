Ecorse — Police in the Downriver suburb of Ecorse are investigating a Wednesday night shooting outside a dollar store that killed a man and wounded a woman.

The fatal shooting took place about 9 p.m. in a vehicle parked at the Family Dollar store on the 100 block of Southfield Road, west of West Jefferson.

Sgt. Bill McCaig of the Ecorse Police Department said a man was sitting in the driver's seat of a Saturn SUV when he was shot and killed. He's believed to be in his late 30s.

A woman in the SUV, 39, was also shot.

"She's fine," McCaig said.

Police are investigating "two or three theories" as to what happened, but have not made any arrests.

