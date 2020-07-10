Dearborn — Police are searching for a driver that fatally struck a pedestrian and fled the scene near the city's downtown area.

The incident occurred at 12:40 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Michigan Avenue and Gulley Road.

An initial police investigation found an unknown vehicle was traveling west on Michigan Avenue when it struck a man from Detroit, who was walking. The vehicle fled after the collision and the man was taken to the nearby hospital where he died.

The department is asking the public for assistance in identifying the vehicle and driver involved. It's described as a black or dark-colored four-door Sedan with significant damage to the front-end passenger side, including the passenger side headlight.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the ID of the vehicle and driver. Call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

"It is unfortunate that the driver involved did not stop or render aid," Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said in a statement. "Hopefully, anyone with information regarding this incident will contact us."

