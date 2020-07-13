Grosse Ile Township — Police on Monday said federal officials are investigating the weekend plane crash that killed a 57-year-old Lincoln Park man.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, which happened at about 4:50 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Loma Circle near West River and Groh on the island.

Police said the pilot of the plane has been identified as Jeffery Dean Oliver, 57, of Lincoln Park.

They said police and firefighters were called to the residential area to respond to a report of a plane crash. They found an overturned single-engine aircraft at the base of a tree in a home's backyard. They also found the aircraft's pilot had been ejected from the plane. A Good Samaritan was administering CPR to the pilot when they arrived, officials said.

Medics took the man to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said it is unknown at this time if Oliver's injuries or a medical problem during the flight caused his death. They said an autopsy is pending.

Officials said in a statement the aircraft in the crash was "a Golden Circle Air T-Bird Tandem TBT-06 with fixed wings that falls within the experimental airworthiness class."

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/07/13/police-say-feds-investigating-saturday-plane-crash-grosse-ile/5426809002/