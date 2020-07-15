A Detroit man has been charged and was given a $1 million cash bond in connection with a non-fatal shooting at the Westland Mall last week.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Gregory Travis Jones, 24, with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, two counts of felonious assault, discharge of a firearm in a building, carrying a concealed weapon and seven counts of felony firearm.

Jones was arraigned Wednesday in 18th District Court. His probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:15 a.m. July 23 before 18th District Judge Mark McConnell.

According to the prosecutor's office, police were called to the mall around 5:38 p.m. July 9 on a report of shots being fired inside a store at the shopping center. Jones is accused of drawing his gun and firing into the air in the store before firing the weapon toward fleeing acquaintances.

Two bystanders who were outside the store were hit with shattered glass from the storefront. The shooter fled from the scene on foot. Jones was arrested by police officers and the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Apprehension Team.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/07/15/authorities-charge-detroit-man-nonfatal-westland-mall-shooting/5444177002/