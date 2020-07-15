A 28-year-old Dearborn Heights man was charged Wednesday in connection with the non-fatal shooting of a 31-year-old Detroit woman on a freeway last weekend.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Devonte Andre Burton, 28, in the shooting of the woman.

The shooting was reported around 5:51 p.m. Saturday on the Southfield Freeway near Puritan in Detroit. When police arrived on the scene, they found the woman suffering from a gunshot. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Devonte Andre Burton (Photo: Michigan State Police)

The woman was shot and paralyzed after being shot with a handgun through her front passenger window allegedly by the defendant, said Michigan State Police Wednesday. According to broadcast reports, the woman was found slumped over the wheel of her car and allegedly was able to indicate that she knew who shot her.

Burton was charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, discharge of a firearm from a firearm from a moving vehicle causing serious impairment, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a firearm with unlawful intent, and five counts of felony firearm.

Burton was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in 36th District Court. His bond was set at $225,000.

