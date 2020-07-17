Trenton — A person whose skull was found last week in a backyard fire pit appears to have died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to authorities.

"The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s discovered a gunshot wound to the right temple of the skull located at the scene," Trenton Police Chief Todd Scheffler said.

Scheffler said the case is still under investigation and the department is not releasing any further details at this time.

Two city residents discovered suspected human remains July 6 in the fire pit of the home they recently purchased, according to officials. They called police at about 6 p.m. to the home, located in the 5500 block of Wilson, which is north of Vreeland and east of Fort Street.

Police said the home was formerly owned by Mark Eberly, who was killed in a shootout late last month with a Tennessee police officer who was trying to conduct a welfare check on him.

