Two charged in Dearborn shooting death of 19-year-old
Two men have been arraigned on homicide charges in a double shooting in Dearborn last week that killed a Detroit man and wounded another.
The Dearborn Police Department arrested Timothy Paul Bennett, 34, of Inkster and Stephen Jerome Pruitt, 46, of Detroit less than 24 hours after the shooting, according to a sheriff's release.
They were charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office with first degree homicide, assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm. The pair was arraigned before Judge Sam Salamey in 19th District Court.
The shooting took place around 10 p.m. July 16 on the 7900 block of Chase in Dearborn. A 19-year-old from Detroit was shot and killed and a 31-year-old from Detroit sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds.
Police said the shooting was not a random act of violence.
A candlelight vigil was held on Saturday for the 19-year-old.
