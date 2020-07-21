Two men have been arraigned on homicide charges in a double shooting in Dearborn last week that killed a Detroit man and wounded another.

Timothy Bennett (Photo: Dearborn Police Department)

The Dearborn Police Department arrested Timothy Paul Bennett, 34, of Inkster and Stephen Jerome Pruitt, 46, of Detroit less than 24 hours after the shooting, according to a sheriff's release.

They were charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office with first degree homicide, assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm. The pair was arraigned before Judge Sam Salamey in 19th District Court.

The shooting took place around 10 p.m. July 16 on the 7900 block of Chase in Dearborn. A 19-year-old from Detroit was shot and killed and a 31-year-old from Detroit sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds.

Police said the shooting was not a random act of violence.

Stephen Pruitt (Photo: Dearborn Police Department)

A candlelight vigil was held on Saturday for the 19-year-old.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/07/21/two-charged-dearborn-shooting-and-killing-19-year-old/5479026002/