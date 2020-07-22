The Michigan Humane Society and Michigan State Police rescued more than 150 roosters from a River Rouge home Wednesday as part of an investigation into an alleged cockfighting ring, officials said.

The birds were found at a home on Oak Street following a search warrant, the humane society reported.

It it unclear if anyone was inside the house, the group said in a statement. Other details on the case were not released Wednesday night.

No arrests have been made, Anna Chrisman, a spokeswoman for MHS, told The Detroit News. "We’re still compiling evidence and going through the investigative process."

The roosters have been transported to a humane society facility for treatment, Chrisman said.

Anyone with information in the alleged ring can call the Michigan Humane Society investigative team at (313) 872-3401.

Wednesday's finding came more than a month after the group and Detroit police served a warrant at a home on the city's southwest side, where they recovered 80 birds that were part of a suspected cockfighting breeding and training center.

