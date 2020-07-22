Humane society, MSP find more than 150 roosters at River Rouge home
The Michigan Humane Society and Michigan State Police rescued more than 150 roosters from a River Rouge home Wednesday as part of an investigation into an alleged cockfighting ring, officials said.
The birds were found at a home on Oak Street following a search warrant, the humane society reported.
It it unclear if anyone was inside the house, the group said in a statement. Other details on the case were not released Wednesday night.
No arrests have been made, Anna Chrisman, a spokeswoman for MHS, told The Detroit News. "We’re still compiling evidence and going through the investigative process."
The roosters have been transported to a humane society facility for treatment, Chrisman said.
Anyone with information in the alleged ring can call the Michigan Humane Society investigative team at (313) 872-3401.
Wednesday's finding came more than a month after the group and Detroit police served a warrant at a home on the city's southwest side, where they recovered 80 birds that were part of a suspected cockfighting breeding and training center.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments