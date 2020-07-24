Ecorse — A 27-year-old Ecorse man faces seven felony gun and animal abuse charges after an incident Monday at his home.

At about 2:20 p.m. Monday police were called to the 20 block of Bonzanno in Ecorse, east of West Jefferson.

Authorities allege that Matthew Mark Hall had attacked his wife, 24, using paint supplies before "kick(ing) their dog in the mouth, causing it to bleed," and threatening the dog's life, said Maria Miller, a spokeswoman for Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Matthew Hall (Photo: Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

When the woman fled on foot, Hall allegedly fired a shotgun at her, Miller wrote in an email explaining the charges. She located Ecorse police officers patrolling the area, who found and arrested Hall.

Worthy has charged Hall with being a felon in possession of a weapon, second-degree animal torture, felony assault, two counts of felony firearm, and domestic violence. The previous felony was a 2011 guilty plea in Wayne County for attempted larceny from a vehicle. He was given two years of probation.

Hall was arraigned Thursday at 25th District Court in Lincoln Park, and given a $50,000 cash bond. Wayne County Jail still lists Hall as an inmate as of Friday afternoon.

He is due back in court on Aug. 4 for a pretrial conference before Judge Gregory Clifton.

Hall's attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @downi75

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/07/24/ecorse-man-faces-charges-firing-gun-wife-kicking-dog-mouth/5500378002/