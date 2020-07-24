The Jeep was captured on camera. (Photo: Dearborn Police Department)

Authorities are seeking tips to find two suspects wanted in connection with a jewelry heist this week at a Dearborn business.

One of the suspects in the heist. (Photo: Dearborn Police Department)

The pair entered Hak’s Jewelry on Warren at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday armed with handguns, police said in a statement.

The men stole an assortment of jewelry before fleeing in a black, late-model Jeep Grand Cherokee with five-point star rims, according to the release.

Authorities have released surveillance images of the SUV and the suspects.

One is described as between 6 feet and 6 feet 3 inches tall with a slim build. The other is between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build.

“Brazen acts of violent crime will not be tolerated in the City of Dearborn, and with the assistance of the community, the suspects will be brought to justice," Police Chief Ronald Haddad said.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, www.1800speakup.org or by texting CSM and details to CRIMES (274637).

The second suspect was seen Wednesday. (Photo: Dearborn Police Department)

