A suspect in an alleged domestic assault in Wayne County has been arrested after threatening officers, Michigan State Police reported.

A complaint was lodged against the man at the MSP Metro South Post early Monday, investigators said on Twitter.

After an alleged assault overnight, "the suspect left Lincoln Park and drove to the Taylor area, where he intentionally rammed a vehicle occupied by family members of the domestic violence victim," the post said.

A shift commander called the man and requested he turn himself in or come to the post to share his side, but the suspect "said he had 100 AK-47 rounds for police and the family, and was not going back to prison," authorities wrote.

Later, a trooper reached the man to persuade him to meet with officers, but he "continued to threaten to harm troopers and the family that was at the post," state police said.

Following hints about his whereabouts during the phone calls, troopers tracked the suspect down as he was walking on Southfield and Outer Drive.

He was taken into custody and turned over to the Taylor Police Department.

