Driver who led state police on chase in Inkster arrested
A driver was arrested Tuesday after leading Michigan State Police on a chase in Inkster, the agency said.
At about 6:35 p.m., a trooper tried to pull over the driver, identified as "a possibly armed felony narcotics suspect," who fled, state police said on Twitter.
The trooper executed a PIT, an immobilization maneuver on Parkwood near Wellesley, ending the pursuit, according to the post.
The MSP unit and the suspect's vehicle had minor damage as a result, and broken glass left the trooper with a small laceration on his finger, state police said.
Investigators recovered marijuana from the vehicle, and a K-9 unit found a gun the suspect allegedly tossed during the pursuit, MSP said.
The suspect was expected to remain jailed pending a review by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.
