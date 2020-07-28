A driver was arrested Tuesday after leading Michigan State Police on a chase in Inkster, the agency said.

At about 6:35 p.m., a trooper tried to pull over the driver, identified as "a possibly armed felony narcotics suspect," who fled, state police said on Twitter.

The trooper executed a PIT, an immobilization maneuver on Parkwood near Wellesley, ending the pursuit, according to the post.

And that’s a good boy! Rex was able to backtrack the suspects route and locate the gun he tossed from the car during the pursuit. And to go along with today’s earlier story that is gun #88 in the last 90 days. Find gun, get Kong. #policedogsoftwitterpic.twitter.com/kcwQXiYiVi — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) July 29, 2020

The MSP unit and the suspect's vehicle had minor damage as a result, and broken glass left the trooper with a small laceration on his finger, state police said.

Investigators recovered marijuana from the vehicle, and a K-9 unit found a gun the suspect allegedly tossed during the pursuit, MSP said.

The suspect was expected to remain jailed pending a review by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

