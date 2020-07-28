LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

A driver was arrested Tuesday after leading Michigan State Police on a chase in Inkster, the agency said.

At about 6:35 p.m., a trooper tried to pull over the driver, identified as "a possibly armed felony narcotics suspect," who fled, state police said on Twitter.

The trooper executed a PIT, an immobilization maneuver on Parkwood near Wellesley, ending the pursuit, according to the post.

The MSP unit and the suspect's vehicle had minor damage as a result, and broken glass left the trooper with a small laceration on his finger, state police said.

Investigators recovered marijuana from the vehicle, and a K-9 unit found a gun the suspect allegedly tossed during the pursuit, MSP said. 

The suspect was expected to remain jailed pending a review by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

