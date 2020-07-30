LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The interim Harper Woods city manager Thursday called for the city's mayor to step down "immediately" amid  a growing controversy over the mayor's alleged comment in support of white supremacists.

“Recent comments by Mayor Poynter ... do not reflect the values or beliefs of the administration or residents of the City of Harper Woods," Interim City Manager John Szymanski said in a statement posted on the city's website. "As such, I have personally asked Mayor Poynter to immediately resign from office in order that we can move forward and work on maintaining and improving the quality of life for those who live and visit the City of Harper Woods."  

Poynter has not responded this week to messages seeking comment, including a message left this afternoon.

The mayor, angry about a June protest outside his home, reportedly told community leaders and city department heads during a meeting last week that "I understand why white people would become white supremacists,” sparking outrage from civil rights activists.

Protesters march for Priscilla Slater in Harper Woods
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Family members of Priscilla Slater, who was found unresponsive in her cell while in Harper Woods Police Department custody and later pronounced dead, lead a march and protest sponsored by My Fight is Your Fight Coalition through the streets of Harper Woods, Michigan on July 15, 2020.
Family members of Priscilla Slater, who was found unresponsive in her cell while in Harper Woods Police Department custody and later pronounced dead, lead a march and protest sponsored by My Fight is Your Fight Coalition through the streets of Harper Woods, Michigan on July 15, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Darrell Flournoy, on the bull horn, keeps the crowd moving during their march through Harper Woods in protest on the death of Priscilla Slater.
Darrell Flournoy, on the bull horn, keeps the crowd moving during their march through Harper Woods in protest on the death of Priscilla Slater. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Brenda Wilson dances in support of the protestors marching down her street from her front porch in Harper Woods.
Brenda Wilson dances in support of the protestors marching down her street from her front porch in Harper Woods. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters march for Priscilla Slater, who was found unresponsive in her cell while in Harper Woods Police Department custody and later pronounced dead, throughout the streets of Harper Woods, Michigan on July 15, 2020.
Protesters march for Priscilla Slater, who was found unresponsive in her cell while in Harper Woods Police Department custody and later pronounced dead, throughout the streets of Harper Woods, Michigan on July 15, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Shaqualla Johnson holds up a sign during a march for Priscilla Slater, who was found unresponsive in her cell while in Harper Woods Police Department custody and later pronounced dead, throughout the streets of Harper Woods, Michigan July 15, 2020.
Shaqualla Johnson holds up a sign during a march for Priscilla Slater, who was found unresponsive in her cell while in Harper Woods Police Department custody and later pronounced dead, throughout the streets of Harper Woods, Michigan July 15, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Marchers make their way down Harper at Vernier as they protest in Harper Woods police concerning the death of Priscilla Slater.
Marchers make their way down Harper at Vernier as they protest in Harper Woods police concerning the death of Priscilla Slater. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A man supporting the march, raises a fist through the sunroof of his vehicle as protesters make their way through the streets of Harper Woods July 15, 2020.
A man supporting the march, raises a fist through the sunroof of his vehicle as protesters make their way through the streets of Harper Woods July 15, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters hang a banner on an I-94 overpass during their march in Harper Woods.
Protesters hang a banner on an I-94 overpass during their march in Harper Woods. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters march for Priscilla Slater, who was found unresponsive in her cell while in Harper Woods Police Department custody and later pronounced dead, over an I-94 overpass in Harper Woods, Michigan on July 15, 2020.
Protesters march for Priscilla Slater, who was found unresponsive in her cell while in Harper Woods Police Department custody and later pronounced dead, over an I-94 overpass in Harper Woods, Michigan on July 15, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Derek Grigsby, with the Moratorium Now Coalition, waves a "Black Lives Matter" flag during the march through Harper Woods.
Derek Grigsby, with the Moratorium Now Coalition, waves a "Black Lives Matter" flag during the march through Harper Woods. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters march for Priscilla Slater, who was found unresponsive in her cell while in Harper Woods Police Department custody and later pronounced dead, throughout the streets of Harper Woods, Michigan on July 15, 2020.
Protesters march for Priscilla Slater, who was found unresponsive in her cell while in Harper Woods Police Department custody and later pronounced dead, throughout the streets of Harper Woods, Michigan on July 15, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters march through the Parkcrest Inn courtyard during their route throughout Harper Woods.
Protesters march through the Parkcrest Inn courtyard during their route throughout Harper Woods. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters march for Priscilla Slater, who was found unresponsive in her cell while in Harper Woods Police Department custody and later pronounced dead, throughout the streets of Harper Woods, Michigan on July 15, 2020.
Protesters march for Priscilla Slater, who was found unresponsive in her cell while in Harper Woods Police Department custody and later pronounced dead, throughout the streets of Harper Woods, Michigan on July 15, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters march for Priscilla Slater, who was found unresponsive in her cell while in Harper Woods Police Department custody and later pronounced dead, throughout the streets of Harper Woods, Michigan on July 15, 2020.
Protesters march for Priscilla Slater, who was found unresponsive in her cell while in Harper Woods Police Department custody and later pronounced dead, throughout the streets of Harper Woods, Michigan on July 15, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Marchers make their way down Harper at Vernier as they protest in Harper Woods concerning the death of Priscilla Slater.
Marchers make their way down Harper at Vernier as they protest in Harper Woods concerning the death of Priscilla Slater. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters hang a banner on an I-94 overpass during the march in Harper Woods.
Protesters hang a banner on an I-94 overpass during the march in Harper Woods. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Will Smith, a longtime Harper Woods resident and former city councilman who is Black, said Monday he was "extremely shocked and disappointed" when he heard the words come from the mayor's mouth and added that Poynter should step down.

    "I think it is time for the mayor to resign and to issue an apology to each and every member who were at that meeting," Smith said.

    A second activist who attended the July 21 meeting, Jaye Hill, said the mayor was out of bounds with his remarks about white supremacists. Hill, who is Black, said the mayor has since apologized to him but "for him to say what he had to say was wrong."

    The mayor mishandled the apology, Hill said. "You said (the remark) to my face but you called me on the phone (to apologize)," he said. "It's not genuine."

    The city has been embroiled in controversy since the June 10 death of Priscilla Slater, 37, while in police custody. Poynter had not responded to messages seeking comment. 

    Harper Woods also is dealing with a controversy involving members of its fire department. In a June 30 press release, city officials said they "became aware of a photo taken by Harper Woods Fire Fighters, on City property, and posted to a Facebook page that is not affiliated with the City. "

    The photo included a firefighter "whose hand was positioned in what appeared to be a symbol that is associated with white supremacists," according to city officials.

    "The City acted immediately after learning of the content of the photo and the firefighter was suspended pending an investigation by an independent source," the statement read. "

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/07/30/harper-woods-official-mayor-resign-white-supremacists-remark/5546597002/