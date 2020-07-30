Ecorse — A 34-year-old Ecorse woman faces a felony charge of first-degree child abuse after her 13-month-old son was found beaten Tuesday morning and his brother dead.

Ecorse police were called to investigate child abuse after 8 a.m. Tuesday on the 3900 block of Seventh Street. That's south of Eureka, west of Biddle.

There, they found 13-month-old Zyaire Reed dead and her other son, Zion, injured. Zion is "continuing to receive treatment," according to a statement from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged the boys' mother, Lisa Maria Reed, 30, for the child abuse Zion allegedly suffered. Reed faces one count of first-degree child abuse. She was arraigned Thursday afternoon at 25th District Court, the prosecutor's office said.

Lisa Reed (Photo: Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

Worthy's office says a man has also been arrested, but he has not been charged. Police continue to investigate the death of Zyaire and the alleged abuse of Zion.

Reed was remanded to jail, and her probable cause hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 11.

Ecorse Police Department has not returned multiple phone calls.

