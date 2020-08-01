Van Buren Township — A 30-year-old father drowned in a pond behind an apartment complex Thursday night after taking an alleged bet by friends, authorities say.

The Van Buren Township Dive Team recovered the body of Cedric Collins of Ypsilanti near 10 p.m. Thursday.

The team searched the pond behind Southport Apartment Complex for 55 minutes before finding Collins in 7 feet of water, the department said.

Cedric Collins, 30, was found in 7 feet of water by Van Buren Township's Dive Team Thursday night. (Photo: Facebook)

Department lieutenants said there is an open investigation into what led up to the tragic incident. The department said there are allegations that Collins was pressured by friends to take a bet to swim across the pond.

It's unclear what happened after Collins dove in, police said.

The apartment complex declined to comment.

