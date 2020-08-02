Redford Township parents were charged Sunday in connection to the nonfatal shooting of their 5-year-old daughter by their 4-year-old son, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

The prosecutor's office has charged Jonclaude Norwood Sr., 27, and Melissa Ann Kiser, 27, with two counts of second-degree child abuse. The two are expected to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Monday in Redford's 17th District Court.

The incident occurred at 1:39 a.m. on July 6, when Redford Township Police responded to a call at a home on the 26500 block of Plymouth Road.

The officers found the 5-year-old girl shot in the head and medics transported her to the hospital.

Her 4-year-old brother allegedly found an unsecured handgun belonging to a relative of his parents and aimed it at his sister's head, according to prosecutors.

“All of these cases are tragic," Worthy said in a statement. "Young, precious lives are being forever altered and even lost, and we can absolutely prevent this. If you choose to have guns in your homes, please make sure that children and teens do not have easy access. It is that simple."

