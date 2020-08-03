Michigan State Police recovered a live grenade Monday from a home in Van Buren Township, officials said.

Township police requested the MSP Bomb Squad take the device from a home on West Huron River, the agency reported on Twitter.

The unit cleared the area at 6:50 p.m., according to the post. The grenade will be destroyed.

The live grenade was recovered Monday, MSP said. (Photo: Michigan State Police)

The incident prompted state police to remind residents to call 911 and let law enforcement handle old explosives if they find any at home.

"Remember, never handle any old wartime mementos on your own," officials said. "Let the pros handle it."

This is the grenade that was recovered from the scene. Remember, never handle any old wartime mementos on your own. Let the pros handle it! pic.twitter.com/7qXlEhob3v — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) August 4, 2020

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/08/03/bomb-squad-recovers-live-grenade-van-buren-twp/5579070002/