Dearborn — Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect Thursday who they believe may be in or near the city's south end.

Officers blocked off the area of Schaefer and Butler before 11 a.m. in search of the suspect.

Police are asking citizens to avoid the area as they conduct a search of the vicinity.

No shots have been fired at the site and the suspect is wanted for a robbery in another city, police said.

Brian Rothenberg, a spokesman of the United Auto Workers, issued a statement saying workers at AK Steel and Ford in the Rouge Complexwere safe in lockdown by noon.

The lockdown was lifted at the buildings 1:35 p.m. Police have not released further information on the search.

"We want to emphasize that this is an active situation that the Dearborn Police are handling," the UAW statement said. "At this point, it appears to not be workplace related. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Dearborn Police and all who are on lockdown during this situation."

Stay with detroitnews.com for updates.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/08/06/dearborn-police-search-armed-robbery-suspect-near-ak-steel/3308553001/