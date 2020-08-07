Wyandotte police have released footage of a home invasion suspect they said tried to flee from officers in a dump trunk and resist arrest this week.

The man initially ran from police investigating a potential break-in early Thursday morning then scaled a fence and entered a local scrap yard in the Downriver community, investigators said in a statement.

Home invasion suspect in custody This video is WPD officers in action. They responded to a potential break in early on Thursday morning and this fella took off on foot from them. The suspect then scaled a fence and entered a local scrap yard. While the boys in blue were looking for him they heard a noise. It was our suspect inside of a dump truck that he had just stolen. As you see he took off from them in the truck and crashed it. He then jumps out and comes straight at one of our officers trying to land a haymaker. He is tased as he tries to punch the officer, then quickly taken into custody. We are confident that this is the gentleman that is responsible for our recent home invasions, multiple stolen cars and a host of other property and violent crimes. This gentleman has an extensive criminal history and is/was a very dangerous man. He is/was involved in a lot of other crimes outside of the Dotte. Wyandotte citizens can rest easier knowing that our guy is in custody. He is no longer a danger to Wyandoote or society. Should be going away for awhile. Thanks for all of the tips #onecommunity Posted by Wyandotte Police Department - Michigan on Friday, August 7, 2020

"While the boys in blue were looking for him they heard a noise," officials wrote on Facebook. "It was our suspect inside of a dump truck that he had just stolen."

Body cam footage showed the man driving the truck backward, with officers in pursuit, before losing control.

At one point, the man "jumps out and comes straight at one of our officers trying to land a haymaker," police said. "He is tased as he tries to punch the officer, then quickly taken into custody."

Authorities said they believe the man, whose name has not been released, "is responsible for our recent home invasions, multiple stolen cars and a host of other property and violent crimes. This gentleman has an extensive criminal history and is/was a very dangerous man."

Other details were not released Friday.

