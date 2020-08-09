Michigan State Police are investigating the discovery of a man's body found in the bed of a pickup truck parked in a weeded area along Belleville Road in Van Buren Township.

Police said the location of the body, near Belleville and Quirk roads, is not where the slaying took place. They determined the death took place in Wayne.

Investigators were contacted around 10:15 a.m. Sunday by Van Buren Township Police after the unidentified man's body was discovered, MSP Metro Detroit said on Twitter.

Crime tape

"Detectives were able to locate the homicide scene at a residence in the city of Wayne," state police said. "This is an on going investigation. There is no one is custody at this time, however, this was not a random crime."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Metro South Post at (734) 287-5000 or leave a tip on the MSP Mobile App.

