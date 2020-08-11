CLOSE Family press conference with Crime Stoppers of Michigan, offering up to $25,000 for information on the murder of Egypt Covington The Detroit News

After three years, the family of Egypt Covington, a woman who was found murdered in her Van Buren Township home in 2017, still mourns her death and is demanding answers in the high-profile case.

The family has partnered with the Michigan State Police and Crime Stoppers to offer a cash reward of $25,000 for anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the death of the 27-year-old singer.

Anyone who comes forward will remain anonymous. The reward will increase to $30,000 by the end of the week if no one has come forward before then, the family said at a Tuesday press conference.

Buy Photo Egypt Covington's father Chuck Covington speaks during a teleconference on the death of his daughter Egypt Covington in 2017. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

"It's been 1,145 days since my daughter Egypt Covington was senselessly murdered ... it's also how long a heartless murderer has run free," said her father, Chuck Covington. "Someone who knows something that can bring justice to these unspeakable circumstances, I'm speaking to that person or persons now ... I ask you to please give that information to the correct authorities."

Besides being a singer, Covington was an account manager for Rave Associates, a wine and beer importer/distributor. Covington also had developed an interest in yoga, according to her friends, and was last seen at a yoga class on June 22, 2017, chatting with a friend before heading home.

Buy Photo Crime Stoppers of Michigan holds a press conference concerning Egypt Covington, who was murdered in Van Buren Township on June 23, 2017, in Southfield, Michigan on August 11, 2020. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

The next day, after Covington did not respond to numerous calls from her boyfriend, he went to her home on Hull Road, where he found her shot to death.

"It's hard for a family to go through this," the victim's mother, Tina Covington, said with tears in her eyes. "She did not deserve to lose her life so young. It doesn't matter what you know, how little you think it may be, pick up the phone and call. It's like a big puzzle out there and every little sentence can put it together."

The Michigan State Police agreed to take over Covington's case in June after the family protested in front of the Van Buren Township police station on the anniversary of her death.

In 2018, investigators identified an acquaintance of Covington as a person of interest, though the man was never arrested. Van Buren Police Detective Lt. Charles Bazzy said at that time police did not believe the crime was a random act.

"We're going to find her killers ... we're not going to stop now, we're on a mission," said Covington's brother D’Wayne Turner, who mentioned there have been numerous tips that point in different directions.

Shortly after Covington's death, nearly $20,000 was raised in a memorial fund that benefited a scholarship at her alma mater, Belleville High School; DragonFly Rescue & Resources, a Washtenaw County animal group; as well as Safe House Center, a nonprofit dedicated to helping survivors of sexual assault and domestic.

Buy Photo Tina Covington, Egypt Covington's mother, flanked by Egypt's brother D'Wayne Turner, holds back tears as she speaks during the Crime Stoppers of Michigan press conference in Southfield, Michigan on August 11, 2020. . Egypt Covington was murdered in Van Buren Township on June 23, 2017. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

"She always put others feelings before her own. She was always there when you needed her the most. Our world was shattered the day a hateful person decided to play God and took her life," said Beth Covington-Cree, Covington's sister.

Hundreds of people showed up to a celebration of Covington's life at Arbor Brewing Company Microbrewery in 2017. The attendees maxed out occupancy at the brewpub as they paid tribute to Covington's life with drinks and stories.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or online at www.1800speakup.org.

ataylor@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/wayne-county/2020/08/11/family-pleads-tips-van-buren-twp-womans-2017-murder/3338409001/