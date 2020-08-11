Dearborn — A 40-year-old man has been charged in a July 21 homicide in Dearborn, court records show.

Chantry Rice, 40, faces a felony murder count.

Chantry Rice (Photo: Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

Rice was arraigned Friday by Eugene Hunt, chief judge of Dearborn's 19th District Court. Hunt remanded Rice to Wayne County Jail.

The Dearborn Police Department did not respond to multiple requests for information. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office deferred comment to the police, said spokeswoman Maria Miller.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office did not immediately respond to a request for information.

Rice is due back in court for a probable cause conference on Aug. 21, before 19th District Judge Mark Somers.

