Police: Victim in Dearborn slaying was 93-year-old woman

Dearborn — Police say the victim of a mid-July homicide in Dearborn was a 93-year-old woman, "vibrant and independent" who was giving back to her community at the time of her death.

Maxine Callaghan, 93, enjoyed bird watching and taking walks around her neighborhood. She was still giving back, serving as a volunteer at The Henry Ford.

At about 7:30 p.m. July 22, Callaghan's body was discovered inside her home on the 21000 block of West Outer Drive, police announced Wednesday.

The News reported Tuesday that a 40-year-old man, Chantry Rice, had been charged with a July 21 murder in Dearborn.

On Wednesday, police connected Rice, a Dearborn man, to Callaghan's death.

While investigating Callaghan's death, police learned that a number of jewelry items were stolen from the home, including pearls, earrings and necklaces.

Rice was denied bond on a charge of felony murder at his arraignment last Friday. He's due for a probable cause conference on Aug. 21 before Judge Mark Somers of Dearborn's 19th District Court.