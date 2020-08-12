Westland man charged with stabbing father to death

The Detroit News

A Westland man was charged Wednesday with stabbing his father to death Sunday.

Authorities allege Flem Stiltner IV, 25, killed his father, 48-year-old Flem Stiltner III of Wayne.

At 10:12 a.m., Michigan State Police were notified by the Van Buren Township Police Department of a body in the bed of a pickup truck in Van Buren Township. The body was later identified as the defendant's father.

Investigators say the defendant stabbed his father, then placed him in the bed of his pickup truck and drove him to another location.

Stiltner was arraigned in 29th District Court in Wayne on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree home invasion and tampering with evidence. He was scheduled for a probable cause conference Aug. 25 and a preliminary investigation Sept. 1 in 29th District Court.