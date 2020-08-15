Thunderstorms could put a damper on weekend activities in southeast Michigan

Keep the umbrellas closeby.

Isolated thunderstorms and rain are expected to shower across southeast Michigan through the weekend, weather officials say.

Thunderstorms will develop Saturday afternoon as the temperature heats up and last into the evening hours, said Steve Considine, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake.

A few thunderstorms may be strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts and small hail. Torrential downpours and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning will bring rainfalls between a quarter-inch and locally, may exceed one inch, Considine said.

"The main hazards will be wind gusts over 50 mph and coverage will be low enough where it will be localized and isolated across the lower half of the state," Considine said. "It may produce further storms with more rainfall overnight Saturday and through Sunday."

Weather officials say there is a marginal risk for severe storms through Monday evening across southeast Michigan.

"It'll occur anywhere across southeast Michigan and as that system pushes out, there will be dryer conditions through the weekend."

High temperatures will climb into the mid-to-upper 80s with humid conditions. A cold front will bring more showers and a few storms on Sunday, especially in the morning.

High temperatures will edge back into the upper 70s to lower 80s on Sunday.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for portions of Lake Erie, Lake Huron and Lake St. Clair.

Meteorologists warn that boaters and floaters should be extra cautious if going out on the water that could have waterspouts possible on central/southern Lake Huron Sunday.

Despite the cancelation, the Woodward Dream Cruise continues, unofficially with thousands of cruiser-faithful in lawn chairs enjoying a steady stream of sports cars, hot rods and Detroit classics ahead of what would have been the official culminating event on Saturday.

The weather is also expected to impact the unsanctioned annual Port Huron Float Down on Sunday, which skims the international border and draws thousands of tubers, kayakers and other inflatable vessel adventure-seekers.

Should one drift too far from Michigan's shore and into Canada, like previous years, they could face serious consequences for illegally crossing the closed border. Participants could be ticketed a $750,000 fine and/or imprisonment of up to six months, said Sgt. Penny Hermann of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

In 2016, high winds and a heavy downpour led to 1,500 participants requiring assistance when they landed on the Canadian shoreline at Sarnia and Corunna, leaving them stranded. Some had injuries and were suffering from hypothermia, officials said.

Extended forecast

Monday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

