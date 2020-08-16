2 missing after boat with at least 9 aboard capsizes in Detroit River

Authorities were searching for two people last night after a boat with at least nine aboard capsized off Stoney Island in the Detroit River.

One of the missing people was identified by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office as a priest from Trenton. Full identification for both people was not released by the authorities.

Grosse Ile police said officers and the Fire Department responded to a call reporting a capsized boat at 7:36 p.m.

Police said a person in a boat from Ontario helped rescue several of the nine people on board the capsized boat. The Sheriff’s Office said 12 people were on board, including seven youths and five adults. Two of the adults were missing, it said.

Police, sheriffs and the Canadian Coast Guard, assisted by a helicopter, were unable to locate the two who were missing.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s dive team assisted Grosse Ile police, said Pageant Atterberry, the director of communications for the Sheriff's Office. The dive was called off after dark and will resume in the morning, Atterberry said.

The boat was a 39-foot, 2017 Nor-Tech Center Console, Grosse Ile police said.