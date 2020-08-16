Michigan State Police probe early morning shooting on Lodge Freeway

Michigan State Police closed parts of M-10 early Sunday morning to investigate a shooting that occurred on the freeway.

Troopers from Michigan State South Post closed the southbound lanes on the John C. Lodge Freeway near Davidson and Hamilton around 7:30 a.m. to collect evidence.

Around 4:55 a.m. Sunday, police responded to an alleged freeway shooting. Officials said there were two victims who drove themselves to Henry Ford Hospital.

Michigan State police could not be reached immediately for more comment.

State troopers have ramped up traffic enforcement and patrols on Metro Detroit freeways in response to the number of recent freeway shootings.

Since June 15, there have been 15 reported shootings on Metro Detroit freeways, two fatal, and 518 traffic fatalities statewide, three higher than the same period last year.