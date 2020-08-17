Details emerge on how quadruple homicide suspect turned himself in

Sumpter Township — The man accused of shooting four people Saturday in rural Wayne County is jailed Monday awaiting charges after he turned himself into authorities on Sunday.

Sumpter Township Police Department found four people dead of gunshot wounds Saturday morning on the 24000 block of Martinsville. That's north of Willow and east of Sumpter Road.

Authorities identified an ex-boyfriend of one of the slain victims, a man named Raymond Lee Bailey, as the suspect. Bailey, police said, had admitted to the killing via phone calls and text messages to his contacts.

It was phone activity that helped police trace Bailey's path about 130 miles north to Bay County.

Troy Cunningham, the Bay County sheriff, said Sumpter Township said Bailey's pickup truck had been spotted in the area. It was one of many tips that came in over a 24-hour period.

Police said Bailey claimed responsibility for Saturday's killings in messages via telephone and texts to friends. Police have not released the names or ages of those killed but some have been publicly identified by family friends, such as Laura Tanner, who once had been engaged to Bailey.

Police tracked Bailey's truck down Saturday night at an Applebee's in Bangor Charter Township. They impounded the vehicle and searched for Bailey, but didn't find him.

Early Sunday morning, about 4 a.m., a woman reported seeing a six-foot-tall male walking the streets, then duck into the brush when he saw traffic coming.

"We had a little manhunt going on," Cunningham said.

But Bailey found police before they found him.

Escorted by a friend to the sheriff's office, Bailey spotted a deputy sheriff heading into work to start his shift. The friend honked to get the deputy's attention, and Bailey turned himself in, noting he had some legal troubles in Wayne County.

Sumpter Township police came and got him within two hours of his arrest, Cunningham said; about how long it takes to get to Bay County from Wayne County.

A Sumpter Township police staffer confirmed the transport, and said more information would be released Monday.

Bailey's arrest ended a manhunt but may only intensify interest in a 2019 case, wherein felony assault and misdemeanor domestic violence charges against him were dismissed.

At least one of the charges involved his former fiancee, Laura Tanner, who was among the victims in Saturday's fatal shootings, according to social media posts from family and friends.

The case was dismissed after the victim did not appear in court, records show. One count, a felony charge of assault with great bodily intent less than murder, was dismissed at a November 2019 hearing. The other, a misdemeanor domestic violence charge, was dismissed in January.