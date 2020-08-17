Police identify two missing after boat capsized in Detroit River Sunday

Authorities Monday released the names of two people who disappeared after a boat with at least nine aboard capsized Sunday off Stoney Island in the Detroit River.

Officials said the two missing boaters are the Rev. Stephen Rooney,66, pastor of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Trenton, and Robert Chiles, 52, of Grosse Ileand the boat's owner.

Divers and deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office as well as Grosse Ile police resumed the search for the two people.

On Monday, officials with the Archdiocese of Detroit released the following statement about Rooney and Chiles:

"It is with great sadness that we share that Father Stephen Rooney, pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Trenton, is missing along with longtime parishioner Robert Chiles after a boat capsized yesterday evening in the Detroit River, off Stoney Island. We are grateful to God for the Good Samaritan who rescued several others from the water.

"Let us unite in prayer for the missing, for the rescued, and for first responders searching the waters today.

"At this time, we ask for privacy for the parish and the families of those involved. The Archdiocese will share more information as it becomes available."

On Sunday, Grosse Ile police said officers and the firefighters received a call about a capsized boat at 7:36 p.m. A person in a boat from Ontario helped rescue several of the nine people on board the capsized boat, officials said.

The Sheriff’s Office said 12 people were on board, including seven youths and five adults. The two who are missing were among the adults on the boat.

Police, sheriffs and the Canadian Coast Guard, assisted by a helicopter, were unable to locate the two missing men on Sunday.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s dive team assisted Grosse Ile police, Pageant Atterberry, the director of communications for the Sheriff's Office, said on Sunday. She said the dive was called off after dark and would resume in the morning.

The boat was a 39-foot, 2017 Nor-Tech Center Console, according to Grosse Ile police.

Staff Writer Gregg Krupa contributed.