Warren truck driver dies in rollover on I-94 after 'tire defect' of nearby vehicle

Taylor — A 48-year-old Warren man died on Interstate 94 in Wayne County on Monday when his semi truck was hit by a vehicle suffering a "tire defect," ramming the truck into a wall, police said.

Michigan State Police report that the fatal crash took place about 2 p.m. Monday on westbound I-94 at Beech Daly in the Wayne County suburb of Taylor.

A vehicle on the roadway had a "tire defect" and crashed into the side of the semi, police said. The truck hit the median wall and overturned before catching fire, police said.

The driver was killed in the crash.

State police will inspect the vehicle, said Lt. Mike Shaw, a spokesman and commander in Metro Detroit.

"If it is determined that the driver did not maintain the vehicle it is something the prosecutor will look at when considering charges," Shaw explained via text message.