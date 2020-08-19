Ecorse man pleads no contest in domestic violence, dog cruelty case

Ecorse — A 27-year-old Ecorse man facing multiple felony charges for firing a gun at his wife and kicking their dog in the mouth had the most serious charges dismissed at a hearing Tuesday in exchange for pleading no contest to two offenses, court records show.

Authorities had alleged that at about 2:20 p.m. July 20 Matthew Mark Hall had attacked his wife, 24, at their Ecorse home using paint supplies. Then, allegedly, he "kick(ed) their dog in the mouth, causing it to bleed," and threated the dog's life, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said in July, after Hall's arrest.

July:Ecorse man faces charges for firing gun at wife, kicking dog in mouth

Hall had been charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon, second-degree animal torture, felony assault, two counts of felony firearm, and domestic violence.

The no-contest plea was entered Tuesday, during his preliminary examination at 25th District Court. Records show that Hall pleaded no contest to felonious assault and animal cruelty.

In exchange for that plea, the prosecution asked that the gun and domestic violence and animal torture charges be dropped.

Hall is due for sentencing on Sept. 17 before Wayne Circuit Judge Thomas Hathaway.

Hall's defense attorney couldn't immediately be reached.