Man faces 4 murder, 4 gun charges in Sumpter Twp. quadruple homicide

Sumpter Township — A man accused of a quadruple homicide last weekend in Sumpter Township faces eight felony charges, including four counts of premeditated murder, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday.

Raymond Bailey, 37, faces four counts of first-degree murder and four counts of felony firearm. He has been in police custody since turning himself in at the Bay County Sheriff's Office Sunday night, and is hospitalized currently. The exact timing of his pending arraignment was not immediately known.

The quadruple homicide took place about 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, on the 24900 block of Martinsville Road in Sumpter Township. The four victims are: Laura Tanner, 35, who is an ex-girlfriend of the suspect; Sarah Grupa, 38, who is Tanner's sister; Forrest Sampson, 28, and Neil Sampson, 30. The four victims were shot with a handgun.

Authorities say Tanner had "ongoing problems" with Bailey.

In 2019, Bailey faced felony assault and misdemeanor domestic violence charges, but those were dropped over two different court hearings after the victim did not participate.

Kym Worthy, the Wayne County prosecutor, called the quadruple homicide "the quintessential example of domestic victimology."

"We clearly understand the social psychology of the domestic violence victim, and we strive mightily to support them," Worthy said in a statement.

Worthy urged people domestic violence victims to reach out to the First Step 24-hour hotline, at 734-722-6800.