Caterer to lay off 102 people at Metro Airport

Romulus — An airline catering company will be laying off more than 100 people at its Metro Airport facility in Romulus starting in Romulus, Sky Chefs announced in a letter to state officials.

The Warn Notice, filed July 31 and posted this month, says the company will lay off 102 people. The terminations will begin Oct. 1.

"We are writing to inform you that due to a dramatic downturn in business as a result of COVID-19 there will be a mass layoff," the owners of Sky Chefs wrote in their letter to the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget.

The letter continues: "Given the unpredictable nature of the current global pandemic and everchanging travel restrictions which relate to the frequency and volume of flights and in turn the amount of business Sky Chefs, Inc. retains, the number of employees to be actually impacted by the mass layoff is unforeseeable and may change..."