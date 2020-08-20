Endangered missing advisory issued for 4-month-old girl

Michigan State Police have issued an endangered missing advisory for a 4-month-old girl last seen in Melvindale.

Ivy Rain Delarosa is believed to have been taken by her mother's boyfriend, identified as Richard Edwardo Delarosa, according to the notice.

The 47-year-old was driving a dark blue 2003 Mercury with Ohio license plate number GUL5787. State police said he could be headed to Detroit or Perrysburg, Ohio.

Ivy is described as having brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow "onesie."

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.