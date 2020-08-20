Wayne County Community College District moves most classes online

The Wayne County Community College District announced Thursday it is moving almost of its fall classes online because of concerns over COVID-19.

In a message to faculty and students, Chancellor Curtis Ivery said the school made the decision, effective with the start of classes Aug. 24, "based on Governor (Gretchen) Whitmer's executive orders and guidance from CDC, MIOSHA, and other governmental agencies."

"The number of COVID-19 cases in the Detroit and Wayne County region show no sign of abating, and there is uncertainty as to whether there will be a spike in infections during the fall," Ivery wrote.

He also said a "small number of exceptions" would be made for health sciences and career education courses that require hands-on work.

As of Thursday, Wayne County had recorded 27,992 COVID-19 cases and 2,717 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That includes 13,314 cases and 1,502 deaths in Detroit.