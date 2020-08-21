Gibraltar woman charged in crash that killed motorcyclist

A 49-year-old woman was charged in connection with an Allen Park crash that killed a 65-year-old motorcyclist from Detroit, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Friday.

Mia Michelle Allen of Gibraltar is accused of speeding and failing to slow down for a red traffic light in the area of northbound Southfield and Allen Road, striking the motorcyclist around 3:16 p.m. Aug. 18 It is also alleged Allen was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was found by police officers unresponsive, lying in the road. Paramedics transported him to a local hospital for treatment, where he died from his injuries.

Allen is charged with reckless driving causing death and operating under the influence causing death. She was arraigned Thursday in 24th District Court. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug 31.