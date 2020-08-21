MSP: Road rage may have sparked shooting on Davison Freeway

The Detroit News

Michigan State Police are investigating an alleged shooting Thursday on the Davison Freeway they said could have been related to road rage.

State Department of Transportation Courtesy Patrol alerted troopers around 6:15 p.m. about a Chevrolet Impala possibly involved in a shooting on the right shoulder of westbound M-8 near Hamilton in Highland Park, MSP said in a statement on Twitter.

The driver was not injured, according to the notice.

"From on-scene investigation it appears this incident started as a road rage incident," state police said.

Information on a suspect was not available Thursday night.

Part of the freeway was briefly closed as authorities sought evidence.