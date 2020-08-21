Two Thursday fires in Taylor, 1 fatal, under investigation

Authorities in Taylor are investigating two Thursday fires, one that proved fatal.

Taylor firefighters were called at about 9 p.m. to a fire in a mobile home community on 5th Street, a city spokesman said. They found a mobile home engulfed in flames.

After they extinguished the fire, they found the body of a woman inside the home. Officials said they have not yet identified the woman.

The second fire happened at a home on Wilkie Street. Officials said one person in the home suffered third-degree burns and is being treated at a hospital. They said the fire may have started in the kitchen, but the cause is under investigation.

