Two Thursday fires in Taylor, 1 fatal, under investigation
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Authorities in Taylor are investigating two Thursday fires, one that proved fatal.
Taylor firefighters were called at about 9 p.m. to a fire in a mobile home community on 5th Street, a city spokesman said. They found a mobile home engulfed in flames.
After they extinguished the fire, they found the body of a woman inside the home. Officials said they have not yet identified the woman.
The second fire happened at a home on Wilkie Street. Officials said one person in the home suffered third-degree burns and is being treated at a hospital. They said the fire may have started in the kitchen, but the cause is under investigation.
