Car strikes semi-truck, closes I-94 at Telegraph

Taylor — All lanes of Interstate 94 at Telegraph are closed Saturday afternoon while Michigan State Police investigate a serious crashinvolving a car and semi-truck, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. Saturday. A Chevy four-door was traveling eastbound on I-94 when the driver lost control and crossed the center median, state police said.

The vehicle went airborne and struck a Penske truck. The Chevy overturned and the driver was ejected.

"When troopers and EMS arrived on the scene the male driver was unconscious but breathing," state police said. "Identification of the driver is unknown at this time. There were no other injuries."

Troopers currently have eastbound I-94 closed at Ecorse and westbound I-94 closed at Telegraph while they investigate the crash.

Drivers are being ramped off the freeway.

