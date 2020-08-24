Driver dead, passenger injured in 1-96 rollover, state police say

A driver died and a passenger was injured in a rollover crash early Monday on Interstate 96 in Detroit, Michigan State Police said.

An investigation found that the driver was in the highway's center lane near Davison at about 7:30 a.m. "when he made an abrupt attempt to exit to the local lanes ... side swiped another car and rolled his vehicle several times," MSP said.

The driver, who has not been identified, was ejected, authorities said. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at Detroit's Sinai-Grace Hospital.

The passenger had serious injuries, state police reported. Other details were not released.