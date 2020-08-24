Severe thunderstorm with damaging winds to hit southern Wayne County

The Detroit News

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued Monday afternoon for southern Wayne County, according to the National Weather Service's White Lake Township office.

The storms are expected to stick around until 4 p.m. and include 60-mph wind gusts that could damage roofs, siding and trees

The storms will pass through Romulus at 3:15 p.m., move on to Flat Rock at 3:20 p.m. and continue to Taylor and Dearborn around 3:25 p.m. Trenton and Grosse Ile will get hit at 3:35 p.m. and Wyandotte at 3:40 p.m. Other areas that will be impacted include Brownstown Township, Inkster, Melvindale, Gibraltar, Sumpter Township, New Boston, Riverview, Wayne, Willow and Ecorse.

Return to detroitnews.com for more information as it becomes available.