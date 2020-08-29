Dearborn Heights police investigating multiple-victim shooting at apartment complex

Dearborn Heights — Police and fire departments are at the scene of a multiple-victim shooting Saturday at an apartment complex near Cherry Hill and Inkster in Dearborn Heights.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Yorkshire Boulevard inside the Cherry Hill Apartment complex.

Dearborn Heights Police said the scene is stable and refused to release further information. It is unknown how many victims there are.

Dearborn Heights Police Department is asking people to stay out of the area. It said the scene is active but there is no threat at this time.

Dearborn Heights police and fire, Dearborn Police Department, Inkster Police and Michigan State Police are assisting at the scene.

Inside the complex, police have taped off the scene and dozens of neighbors are outside speculating.

