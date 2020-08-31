Person of interest in alleged road rage shooting in custody, Dearborn police say

A man who is a person of interest in connection with an Aug. 30 shooting that stems from a road rage incident is in custody, Dearborn police said Monday night.

Jawad Aref Bazzi, 25, "has been safely taken into custody," said Capt. Issa Shahin.

The incident happened near Oakman Boulevard and Warren Avenue. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim and the suspect are acquaintances, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.