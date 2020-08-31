SUBSCRIBE NOW
WAYNE COUNTY

State police bomb squad called to Livonia police's HQ for suspected explosive

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Michigan State Police's bomb squad is at the Livonia Police Department after someone brought a suspected explosive to the office, officials said.

State police tweeted out earlier Monday afternoon its bomb squad was heading to Livonia "for a suspected pipe bomb brought in by a member of the community."

It also said in the tweet "Quick PSA: If you find something you think is an explosive, please don’t pick it up and bring it to the police."

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

