State police bomb squad called to Livonia police's HQ for suspected explosive

Michigan State Police's bomb squad is at the Livonia Police Department after someone brought a suspected explosive to the office, officials said.

State police tweeted out earlier Monday afternoon its bomb squad was heading to Livonia "for a suspected pipe bomb brought in by a member of the community."

It also said in the tweet "Quick PSA: If you find something you think is an explosive, please don’t pick it up and bring it to the police."

