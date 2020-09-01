On foot and injured on Davison Freeway, man can't recall how he got there

Michigan State Police are seeking tips to learn how a man ended up injured and on foot on the Davison Freeway.

Troopers were called around 8:20 p.m. Monday about the 28-year-old spotted on the freeway near Interstate 75. When they arrived, he was on right shoulder of the eastbound side, investigators said.

The man told authorities he "only remembers waking up on the shoulder of the freeway," state police reported.

He was hospitalized with a broken pelvis and listed in stable condition Tuesday.

Meanwhile, during a search near where the man was found, troopers recovered his shoes as well as a broken mirror from a vehicle of unknown make and model, officials said.

"It is unknown how he ended up on foot or on the freeway," state police said. "There were no motorcycles or cars in the area."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the MSP Metro South Post at (734) 287-5000.