Whitmer to Birx: Promote national mask mandate, expanded testing aid

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday she urged White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx to pursue a national response to the pandemic that includes a national mask mandate and expanded testing aid during a meeting in Lansing.

"What’s needed is more support at the federal level to help us expand testing, ensure everyone wears a mask while in public, support our front-line workers and small businesses and save lives,” the Democratic governor said in a statement.

"I reiterated the need for enhanced federal leadership and clear, consistent communication across the administration during my meeting with Dr. Birx, and I am hopeful that she will take this message back to the president in order to help us protect our families.”

President Donald Trump has allowed the states to develop their own responses to the COVID-19 outbreak with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He has avoided national mandates by citing the U.S. Constitution's recognition of federalism — allowing states under the 10th Amendment to have police and health powers during the pandemic.

Trump also has chafed at wearing a mask himself while occasionally urging Americans to wear one in accordance with CDC guidelines to avoid the spread of the virus.

Whitmer said she told Birx she is concerned about the CDC's change in policy last week to discourage testing for individuals who show no symptoms of the virus but may have been exposed.

"This updated guidance, while voluntary, runs counter to what we are learning about this disease and jeopardizes our ability to return to school and work safely,” she said.

Birx is expected to hold a round table with community and health officials later Wednesday in Metro Detroit.

The Whitmer administration also has been pushing for a congressional relief package that would include aid to state and local governments to fill revenue shortfalls caused by the pandemic. Michigan's shortfall for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1 is an estimated $3 billion.

